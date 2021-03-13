RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $571,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. 73,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,519. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.