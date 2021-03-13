RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 253 shares of company stock worth $208,578 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,437.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $1,498.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,044.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

