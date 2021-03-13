RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 62,445 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,445 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 432,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AEF stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.