RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,744 shares of company stock worth $13,479,208. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,085. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -400.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

