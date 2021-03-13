RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 71,243 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $1,815,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 82.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $48.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

