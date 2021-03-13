ROAD Hits Market Cap of $488,554.18 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $488,554.18 and $205,700.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded 966.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.00461449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00062785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00516789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012317 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

