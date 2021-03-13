Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Up 39.4% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $15.51 or 0.00025302 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $159.47 million and $13.66 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00664037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

