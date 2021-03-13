Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $265.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $243.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

