Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Increased to GBX 80 by Analysts at Bank of America

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 313.46 ($4.10).

RR stock opened at GBX 114.85 ($1.50) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.89. The company has a market capitalization of £9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 201.10 ($2.63).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £982.09 ($1,283.11). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,844 shares of company stock valued at $293,704.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

