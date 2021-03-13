Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Raised to GBX 430

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.14 ($3.88).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 375.20 ($4.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 35.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 348.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 316.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

