Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires Shares of 2,777 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $134.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.