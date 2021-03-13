Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys Shares of 610 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $512,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

NSC stock opened at $261.44 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.