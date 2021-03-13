Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.