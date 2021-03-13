Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.79.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.