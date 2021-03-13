Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.79.

Shares of RCL opened at $90.22 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

