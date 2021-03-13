Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Update

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYFL remained flat at $$16.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Royal Financial has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

Get Royal Financial alerts:

Royal Financial Company Profile

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.