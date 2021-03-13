Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROYMY. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt began coverage on Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Royal Mail from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.