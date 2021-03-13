Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,053 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

