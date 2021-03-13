Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,023 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Novanta by 51.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Novanta by 156.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

