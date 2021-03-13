Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 28,387 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 771.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

