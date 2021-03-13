Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cutera by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

