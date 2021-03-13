Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 421.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CTS worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CTS by 327.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

