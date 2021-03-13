Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CREE opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

