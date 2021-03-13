Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Phreesia by 24.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Phreesia by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,891 shares of company stock worth $26,740,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

