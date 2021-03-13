Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 305.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth $228,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

