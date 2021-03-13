Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AERI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

