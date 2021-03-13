Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 558.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 7.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 22.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Brightcove stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a P/E ratio of -60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

