Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.21 Million in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $1,383,609.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,802,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

