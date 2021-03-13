Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 83.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,280,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 493,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.