Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,007 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after acquiring an additional 851,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,706 shares of company stock worth $1,218,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

CYTK stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

