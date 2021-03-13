Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,984 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEP opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

