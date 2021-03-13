Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

PAHC opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $978.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

