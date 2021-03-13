Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Par Pacific worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of PARR opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $19.85.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

