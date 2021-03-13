Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFSHF. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $10.65 on Friday. Safestore has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.