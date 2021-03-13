Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.73 and last traded at $79.90. Approximately 373,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 503,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4,525.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,045,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

