SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.70. 975,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,114,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,623.38 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,598. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

