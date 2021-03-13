Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $262.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

