Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 603,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153,109. The company has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

