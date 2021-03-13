Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDVKY. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sandvik from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

SDVKY opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandvik will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

