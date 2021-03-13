SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,809 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SAP by 192.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth about $11,596,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP opened at $123.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

