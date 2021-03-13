Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Saputo stock opened at C$38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$29.60 and a 1 year high of C$38.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

