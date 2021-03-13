Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

