Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,699 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,876. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $137.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.37.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.