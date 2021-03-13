Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIC stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

