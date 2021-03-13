Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,454 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after buying an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after buying an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.91. 12,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

