Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 23,040 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $60.35 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.