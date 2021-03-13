Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 24,334 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 139.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

