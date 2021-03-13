Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,622 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.50. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,194. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.