Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. The firm has a market cap of $590.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.