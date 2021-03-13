Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 63,649 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 495.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,649 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

FAST traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

